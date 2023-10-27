The 2nd Femtech Tokyo comes to a triumphant conclusion

Tokyo, Japan, 2023-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — The 2nd Femtech Tokyo ended on a high note last October 5–7 at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan. The event successfully accelerated innovation for women’s healthcare. Following this year’s theme, “Spread Femtech”, the event served as an eye-opener for people to realize the various issues women at every life stage face. It promoted awareness and support for the problems faced by women around the world.

As the theme of this year was “Spread Femtech”, a lot of exciting projects were held, such as a period-pain simulation, a pregnancy experience challenge, Femquiz, a Fem-Art project, and more, to spread awareness of Femtech. Not just women, but also many men took part to learn and share the experience of menstrual cramps and the difficulties women face in their life stages.

One of the “Spread Femtech” projects, period-pain simulation and pregnancy experience, had collected a lot of interest from visitors. More than 250 people participated, including men, and many were shocked by how difficult and painful menstrual cramps and pregnancy can be.

The Fem-Art project gained much attention as well. Under the question “Which women’s health category are you most interested in? “, visitors chose a ribbon with the color of the category they are interested in (Pink: Period Care, Blue: Reproduction, Green: Pregnancy/Postnatal Care, White: Menopause, Yellow: Metal Health, Rainbow: General women’s health). A lot of visitors participated in this Fem-Art project and created colorful art pieces.

At the Fem Quiz Space, a lot of visitors enjoyed the challenging quizzes about women’s health. Nearly 400 people attended, and it had a great effect on giving visitors the opportunity to learn more about women’s health.

This year’s show edition was supported by a total of 42 media and organizations. At the media salon, each media outlet promoted their articles and projects related to femcare and femtech, and many visitors stopped by to read the latest industry information.

Visitors also voted on how strongly they would recommend Femtech Tokyo to their colleagues and friends. 96.8% of the voters answered, “Will/ Definitely will” recommend Femtech Tokyo. This is a testament to the level of visitor satisfaction and to the fact that there is a great deal of potential at Femtech Tokyo.

All 11,395 visitors were able to learn about, compare, and examine femtech and femcare products, and many were able to partner with different brands in the field. The event also served as a secure platform for all 200 exhibitors who attended to promote their businesses, work on collaborations, and subsource from other companies. They were able to showcase their products and services related to period care, reproduction, pregnancy/postnatal care, pre-menopause/menopause, and general women’s health.

The impressive lineup of exhibitors at the 2nd Femtech Tokyo consists of leading industry innovators, such as Unicharm Corporation, Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd, and GUNZE Co. Ltd. Every company was able to exhibit their game-changing products and services to key decision-makers and buyers who attended. These exhibitors represent the driving force behind the growth of the femtech and femcare fields. Their presence underscores the importance of having a platform for staying on the cutting edge of industry developments.

Attendees were treated to a showcase of groundbreaking innovations that promise to shape the future of femtech and femcare. Exhibitors like ASKA featured their Stress Hormone Measuring Kit and MediScan, their Breast Cancer Test Kit, allowing buyers to easily do tests from the comfort of their homes. Onoff Co., Ltd. also introduced a mental and physical health management service that people can access through the instant chat messaging platform, LINE. For patients who struggled with infertility, Miracle Angels Reproductive Group Co., Ltd. impressed visitors with their powerful network of IVF clinics and third-party fertility centers in Japan, China, and the United States. Additionally, Sunny Presence Co., Ltd. provided guests with access to fertility supplements.

Women’s Mental Health Care EXPO was also launched for the first time as a concurrent event of Femtech Tokyo. Businesses took advantage of product branding, sampling distribution, and other tactics to attract potential clients. Visitors, on the other hand, participated in stress checks, health consultations and counselling, mental health analysis and visualisation, and more.

During the three-day event, there were also 14 sessions held that ignited the interest of more than 2,300 attendees. One of the sessions was about international femtech innovation and the latest business information discussed by Miki St John, Industry and Function Business Unit of Deloitte Tohmatsu Venture Support Co., Ltd. and Senior Manager of the North America Office and Japanese Services Group of Deloitte Consulting LLP. She introduced the latest developments in femtech, its evolutionary history, points to watch, start-ups, and suggestions from a business and management perspective. Meanwhile, Tomoko Minagawa, founder and representative of a board of directors, presented the latest case studies of the rapidly expanding global femtech market, focusing on the potential needs and technological and economic innovation potential in women’s health.

Femtech Tokyo Event Director, Atomu Shimoda, is very delighted about the result of this year’s edition. Shimoda said, “The mission of Femtech Tokyo is to contribute to the realisation of a world in which society as a whole supports the health and success of women. Femtech Tokyo was held for the first time last year, and we also held a new exhibition, the Women’s Mental Health Care Expo, this year.”

Shimoda adds that the whole team aims to provide a platform where women can explore and discover a wide array of options that support their mental and physical health. With this in mind, a more comprehensive exhibition combining Femtech Tokyo and the Women’s Mental Health Care Expo will be held next year.

“In line with our main goal of creating a nurturing space for women to discover additional value in enhancing both their mental and physical well-being, we are proud to announce that the two exhibitions will now be combined and known as “Fem+.”

Organized by RX Japan Ltd., Fem+, a better and bigger show for women’s health and empowerment of all ages will commence at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan, on October 17–19, 2024. The event will still be filled with insights, allowing visitors to uncover yet another round of revolutionary products and other trends for femtech and femcare. Exhibitors will also be able to promote their contributions to the industry. RX Japan Ltd. extends its support to Fem+ to strengthen its mission of spreading the importance of femtech and femcare in society.

For more information, visit: https://www.femtech-week.jp/hub/en-gb.html