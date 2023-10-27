Auraya’s EVA Forensics Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

Sydney, Australia, 2023-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — In a significant move aimed at advancing security and customer interactions, Auraya, a global leader in voice biometric technology, is pleased to announce the extension of its partnership with Genesys, a leading provider of customer experience and contact center solutions. As a result of this partnership expansion, Auraya’s AI based solution, EVA Forensics is now available on the Genesys AppFoundry, marking a major milestone in the evolution of secure and seamless customer interactions.

In sectors where vast amounts of sensitive information are handled, security breaches pose significant challenges. EVA Forensics serves as a potent tool to combat these challenges.

EVA Forensics actively monitors conversations with agents and voice bots, using advanced algorithms to spot known or suspected fraudsters. It can detect suspicious activities in real-time, triggering re-authentication or other security measures to safeguard organizations and their customers. EVA Forensics acts as a robust defense against synthetic voices and deepfake attacks. Its advanced analysis can identify disparities between live speech and synthesized speech, making it challenging for fraudsters to use manipulated voices.

By extending its reach to the Genesys AppFoundry, EVA Forensics is readily available for integration and deployment. Organizations seeking advanced security measures and enhanced customer experiences can easily access this innovative solution.

About Genesys:

Genesys, a pioneering force in the industry, provides a comprehensive cloud-based contact center solution that encompasses all the vital components. Founded in 1990, Genesys has emerged as a global leader in contact center technology. With a clientele exceeding 11,000 customers across more than 100 countries, Genesys has garnered recognition from analysts and clients alike as an industry frontrunner in both cloud-based and on-premise customer experience technology.

About Auraya:

Auraya is a world leader in voice biometric technology, empowering organizations and individuals to interact with convenience and security. Auraya’s global network of partners integrates voice biometrics into secure customer-facing applications and fraud detection solutions across various industries, including government, education, healthcare, financial services, retail services, and telecommunications. For more information and to explore the future of voice authentication with EVA Forensics, visit Auraya’s website.