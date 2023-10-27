Long Steel Product Industry To Grow Due To Globally Rising The Infrastructure Projects

Global long steel products sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with an agricultural statistics e-book.

Steel Rebar Market Report Highlights

The global steel rebar market size was USD 258.44 billion in 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2023 to 2030.

• Based on application, construction accounted for a revenue share of more than 55.0% in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue across the forecast period on account of rising construction activities across various economies

• The Asia Pacific held a revenue share of over 60.0% in 2021. Growing construction spending on public infrastructure, coupled with commercial sectors, is propelling the product demand

• Rising carbon footprints from the steel industry are compelling established players to switch to less energy-consuming methods. For instance, in April 2022, Nippon Steel Corporation acquired two Thailand-based EAF steelmakers for a sum of around USD 477 million. This acquisition is a step by Nippon Steel Corporation to cut its reliance on blast furnaces and reduce harmful emissions

• Fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) rebars are likely to substitute steel rebars owing to their high strength, lightweight, thermal resistance, and high corrosion resistance. The corrosive nature of the steel rebars impacts the lifespan of reinforced concrete structures

Wire Rods Market Report Highlights

The global steel rebar market size was USD 186.00 billion in 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030.

• Wire rods are manufactured by drawing hot metals through shafts to develop wires with reduced diameters.

• Wire rods represent the most ductile form of long steel products owing to their high ductility and easy availability in different diameters. They are widely used in construction and fencing applications.

• Increasing investments in infrastructure development projects and flourishing construction and automotive industries worldwide fuel the global consumption of wire rods.

• The demand for wire rods is closely linked to the construction sector, which tends to be cyclical and can be affected by factors such as interest rates, government policies, and economic growth.

Steel Sections Market Report Highlights

• The global steel pipes & tubes market size was USD 123.10 billion in 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030.

• Steel sections are commonly used in the construction industry, they also have a significant role in the automotive industry.

• The demand for steel sections in the automotive industry is growing due to several factors, including safety requirements, lightweight, cost-effectiveness, design flexibility, durability, and corrosion resistance.

• The non-residential construction segment held the largest revenue share of over 54.0% of the global market in 2022.

• Growth in the non-residential construction industry, driven by urbanization, infrastructure development, and economic growth, has increased the demand for steel sections.

Steel Pipes and Tubes Market Report Highlights

The global steel pipes & tubes market size was USD 185.47 billion in 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., and is estimated to grow at 0a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2030.

• Based on technology, the ERW segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to its cost-efficient manufacturing process

• Based on application, the chemicals & petrochemical segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030. Steel pipes & tubes find use in petrochemical processing plants for refining processes owing to their characteristics such as high oxidation and corrosion resistance

• Based on region, North America held the second-largest revenue share in 2022 of the global market. The growth is anticipated to be driven by increasing investment in offshore oil & gas production

• Increasing investment in the construction of pipeline networks to supply oil and gas is expected to propel the demand for steel pipes over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2021, Indian Oil announced an investment of USD 1.19 billion for the construction of a new crude oil pipeline in India

Competitive Landscape

