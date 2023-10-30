Lucintel Forecasts PET Foam Core Market to Reach $245.8 Million by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the PET foam core market is projected to reach an estimated $245.8 million by 2028 from $166.2 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing use of lightweight materials in the end use industries and substitution of PVC and SAN with PET foam core due to its recyclability.

Browse 107 figures / charts and 68 tables in this 205 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in PET foam core market by end use (wind energy, transportation, building and construction, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/pet-foam-core-market.aspx

“Wind energy market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use, the PET foam core market is segmented into increasing penetration of PET foam core. Lucintel forecasts that the wind energy market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing penetration of PET foam core.

“Europe will dominate the PET foam core market in near future”

Europe will remain the largest market by value and volume due to increasing demand of PET foam core in transportation and wind energy industries. Asia pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use market.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/pet-foam-core-market.aspx

Major players of PET foam core market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Armacell, Gurit, 3A Composites, and Diab Group are among the major PET foam core providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/pet-foam-core-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com

Contact:

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: brandon.fitzgerald@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

Related reports

Polyurethane Tooling Board Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/polyurethane-tooling-board-market.aspx

3D Printing Materials Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/3d-printing-materials-market.aspx

Composite Tube Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/composites-tube-market.aspx

Honeycomb Core Material Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/honeycomb-core-material-market.aspx

Fiber Sizing Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/fiber-sizing-market.aspx

Composite Distributor Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/composites-distributor-market.aspx

Vacuum Bagging Material Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/vacuum-bagging-material-market.aspx

Balsa Core Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/balsa-core-market.aspx

Polyhydroxybutyrate Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/polyhydroxybutyrate-market.aspx

3D Printing Metal Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/3d-printing-metal-market.aspx