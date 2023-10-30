Lucintel Forecasts Global MRNA Vaccine Market to Reach $26.8 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global mRNA vaccine market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital & clinic and research laboratory markets. The global mRNA vaccine market is expected to reach an estimated $26.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are soaring demand for new vaccines and therapeutics and rising cases of chronic and infectious diseases.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in mRNA vaccine market to 2030 by type (self-amplifying mRNA vaccines (SAM) and conventional non-amplifying mRNA vaccines), application (cancer immunotherapy, allergy tolerization, and therapeutic vaccines), end use (hospitals & clinics, research laboratories, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, cancer immunotherapy, allergy tolerization, and therapeutic vaccines are the major segments of mRNA vaccine market by application. Lucintel forecasts that cancer immunotherapy is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospital & clinic will remain the largest segment due to growing patients preference for this facilities because of the convenient access to vaccinations, availability of trained medical personnel, and existence of advanced healthcare infrastructure.

North America will remain the largest regiondue to augmenting prevalence of infectious diseases among population, existence of robust healthcare infrastructure, and presence of key players in the region.

Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech, GlaxoSmithKline, and Daiichi Sankyo are the major suppliers in the mRNA vaccine market.

