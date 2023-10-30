The Global Low Voltage Switchgear Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global low voltage switchgear market looks promising with opportunities in the substation, distribution, power factor correction, sub distribution, and motor control markets. The global low voltage switchgear market is expected to reach an estimated $99.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing demand for electricity, renewable energy integration, and industrial automation.

In this market, fixed mounting, plug-in, and withdrawable unit are the major segments of low voltage switchgear market by product type.

Lucintel forecasts that fixed mounting will remain the largest segment due to its significant application in smart grids.

Within this market, substation is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC will remain the largest region due to rapid economic growth and rising number of projects for refurbishment and upgradation of energy grid neworks in the region.

Schneider Electric, C&S Electric, ABB, Eaton, Milectria, Siemens, and SPS are the major suppliers in the low voltage switchgear market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market