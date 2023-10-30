The global multivalent vaccine market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.0% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global multivalent vaccine market looks promising with opportunities in the pediatric and adult applications. The global multivalent vaccine market is expected to reach an estimated $17.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.0% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are rising incidence of infectious illnesses, increasing numbers of geriatric population, and expanding awareness about vaccination.

In this market, conjugate vaccine, inactivated and subunit vaccine, and live attenuated vaccine are the major segments of multivalent vaccine market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that conjugate vaccine is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its significant usage among children to create immunity against several diseases at once.

Within this market, adult is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising demand for pediatric multivalent vaccine and presence of key players in the region.

Pfizer, Merck, Glaxosmithkline, Sanofi, Astrazeneca, Johnson & Johnson, CSL, Serum Institute Of India, Bharat Biotech, and Novavax are the major suppliers in the multivalent vaccine market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056