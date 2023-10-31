Crop Protection Chemicals Industry Owing To The Rising Importance Of Crop Protection For Healthy Yields

Global crop protection chemicals sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Herbicides Market Report Highlights

• The global herbicides market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

• Herbicides accounted for a share of 44.2% of the industry in 2022. Herbicides are one of the most widely used pesticides in agricultural applications. They serve the purpose of eradicating a diverse range of undesirable weeds.

• According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, the global consumption of herbicides reached around 2 million tons in 2019, which was double the quantity of insecticides used on a global scale during the same year. These herbicides are primarily employed during the autumn vegetation phase to enhance agricultural practices.

• Glyphosate is applied to the leaves of plants, which eliminates grass as well as broadleaf plants. Glyphosate is among the most commonly used herbicides in the U.S.

• The sodium salt which consists of glyphosate is effective in monitoring plant growth and stimulating the growth of specific crops. It is widely used in agriculture, forestry, orchards, gardens, and lawns. Some specific products, that contain glyphosate, can even monitor aquatic plants.

Fungicides Market Report Highlights

The global fungicides market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

• By product, inorganic fungicides emerged the largest segment in 2019.

• The benzimidazoles product segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of their effectiveness in controlling a broad range of fungi at low application rates.

• By application, the fruits and vegetables segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.6% based on volume over the forecast period due to high demand from cultivators of oranges, grapes, and sugarcane.

• Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market from 2020 to 2027 due to prevalence of multiple agrarian economies in the region.

• Bayer CropScience and Nufarm are among the largest manufacturers of fungicides worldwide and are also recognized as the key innovators from the product development standpoint.

Insecticides Market Report Highlights

The global insecticides market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

• Organophosphates are estimated to be the second-fastest-growing application segment from 2023 to 2030 due to their application in agriculture, home, garden, and veterinary practices.

• Cereals & grains are likely to be the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period.

• This is due to the rising consumption of cereal & grains on account of their high nutritional value, in terms of the content of proteins, vitamins, minerals, and fiber, which helps control blood, pressure, cholesterol, and obesity.

• However, the hazardous nature of insecticides may severely impact human health and the environment. This factor is expected to act as a challenge to the market growth.

Biopesticides Market Report Highlights

The global biopesticides market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

• Biopesticides accounted for a share of 3.4% of the industry in 2022. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the United States encourages the creation and application of biopesticides.

• To simplify the registration of biopesticides, the Biopesticides and Pollution Prevention Division was established under the Pesticide Programs.

• Additionally, research, development, and commercialization of biopesticides and biofertilizers have been supported in India by a number of government organizations, including the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

• By offering subsidies for new bio-fertilizer/biopesticide units, the Indian government is actively promoting organic farming.

• Biopesticides are inherently less toxic when compared to commonly used pesticides. Furthermore, they primarily impact the target pest and its closely related organisms.

• Unlike traditional pesticides, which also harm organisms such as birds, insects, and mammals, biopesticides pose fewer risks to the environment.

Competitive Landscape

Crop protection chemical production involves the ultrasonic production method, which is an extensive step-by-step method that includes dispersion, emulsification, dissolving, and homogenization of active ingredients. The manufacturing process of pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, and other crop protection chemicals as well as other active substances requires reliable dispersing, milling, dissolving, and emulsification of active ingredients of the final product.

Key players operating in the Crop Protection Chemicals Industry are –

• American Vanguard Corp

• Dow Chemical Company

• Arysta LifeSciences Corporation

• Bayer AG

• BASF SE

• FMC Corporation

• Corteva

• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

• Bioworks

• Syngenta Group