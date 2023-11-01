Asha Dental Announces Exclusive Offer: Free Invisalign Consultation and $600 Off Treatment

Posted on 2023-Nov-01

Leawood, KS, 2023-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — Asha Dental is excited to announce a limited-time, exclusive offer for all individuals seeking a confident, straighter smile. As a leading provider of dental services, Asha Dental is offering a complimentary Invisalign consultation to all new patients, coupled with a generous $600 discount on Invisalign treatment.

Invisalign has revolutionized orthodontics, offering a discreet, comfortable, and effective way to achieve a beautiful smile. Now, Asha Dental is making this life-changing treatment even more accessible.

Why Choose Invisalign?

Invisalign aligners are virtually invisible, so you can straighten your teeth without the traditional metal braces. They are also removable, allowing you to enjoy your favorite foods and maintain your oral hygiene with ease.

Why Choose Asha Dental?

Asha Dental is committed to providing the highest quality dental care, and their experienced team is well-versed in Invisalign treatment. With this special offer, they aim to make Invisalign treatment affordable for everyone while ensuring the utmost level of care and professionalism.

Limited-Time Offer

Don’t miss this opportunity to transform your smile. The free Invisalign consultation and $600 off Invisalign treatment at Asha Dental is a limited-time offer. Schedule your consultation today to take the first step toward achieving the smile you’ve always dreamed of.

For more information and to schedule your free Invisalign consultation, please contact:

About Asha Dental:

Asha Dental is a trusted dental practice known for its commitment to excellence in dental care. Their dedicated team provides a wide range of dental services, including orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, general dentistry, and more. With a focus on patient comfort and satisfaction, Asha Dental ensures every visit is a positive experience on the journey to a healthier, more confident smile.

Media Contact:
Asha Dental
+1 9133590868
dentistoverlandpark@gmail.com

