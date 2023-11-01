Karwa Chauth Glow-Up: Get Radiant Skin and Manage Weight in Just 1 Week for ₹1500!

Gurgaon, India, 2023-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — Diet-based transformation is not only a trending way of weight management, but also, a revolutionary concept with sure-shot results. Go Moringa is the diet-based weight management clinic, the brainchild of Dt. Priyatama Srivastava, the one-stop destination for health conscious people. Keeping in mind the festive season and specially the occasion of Karwa Chauth, the Go Moringa team has announced a mega offer for its valuable clients. Yes, that’s right, at just ₹1500/week, it is possible to unleash the radiant skin along with the remarkable weight management experience.

Staying in shape, looking gorgeous yet keeping those extra inches at bay are some of the obvious things that every woman looks forward to. Specifically, during the festive season, the best way to stay cheered up while fasting is the idea of fitting-in your favourite dress through weight management. Go Moringa encourages all its clients irrespective of their age to manage weight by eating healthy and busting the myths related to weight management by dieting.

Dt. Priyatama Srivastava, the founder of Go Moringa and the best dietician in Gurgaon confirmed, “We are excited to announce this attraction for all the lovely ladies who want to feel confident by losing or managing weight naturally, this festive season. We are delighted to help our clients by guiding them with the weekly routine along with the curated diet for weight management”.

Go Moringa has always performed beyond the expectations of the clients through diet-based transformation and the other treatments by addressing their unique requirements. Whether it is therapeutic diet, weight loss, weight gain through customized diet programs or addressing health concerns related to nutritional deficiency, thyroid, diabetes, the top dietician in Gurgaon and her team members are worth counting on for positive results.

Acknowledging the personalized diet and the magical results, Ms. Srivastava stated, “Our success lies in winning the trust of our clients and we put in our best to evaluate their health requirements and discuss their weight management goal in one-on-one discussion. Besides, this festive season we are geared up with a panel of experts for a 1-week radiant skin and weight management program with an absolutely natural approach.”

Exercise, mild walk, basic skin-care routine will certainly be recommended along with the therapeutic or weight management diet planned by the top dietician in Gurgaon. After helping countless people in their fitness journey whether it is overcoming health disorders like PCOS/PCOD, and the other life-changing health disorders, Go Moringa helps people lead a meaningful life keeping out factors affecting health. Currently, the exciting one week glowing beauty and fitness challenge for women is certainly remarkable and worthwhile.

Karwa Chauth is one of the cheerful days for Indian ladies who fast and want to look glamorous yet elegant, so, the Go Moringa diet-oriented weight management festive offer seems to be the perfect opportunity for the clients.

About Go Moringa

Founded by Dt. Priyatama Srivastava, the top dietician & nutritionist in Delhi NCR, Go Moringa is a revolutionary business concept that utilizes diet programs to treat health disorders and make weight management natural through well-tailored diet packages. The idea of this diet clinic is to transform lives by helping clients focus on their fitness goals with the food preferences finalized for them according to their medical conditions.