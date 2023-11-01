The Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer goods and retail, medical and life science, agriculture and food, chemical, construction and infrastructure, energy and power, industrial and manufacturing, mining, oil & gas and petroleum, automotive markets. The global testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market is expected to reach an estimated $290.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand of enterprises and corporations to engage in safe and efficient testing, inspection, and certification practices, growth of the transportation and logistics sector, and increasing infrastructure and renewable energy generation.

In this market, testing service, inspection service, and certification service are the major segments of testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market by service type.

Lucintel forecast that testing will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period due to growing industrial investment, rising demand for consumer products, as well as increasing usage of testing practices in automotive, energy & utilities, oil & gas and petroleum, and the manufacturing industry.

Within this market, consumer & retail will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising popularity of e-commerce websites for purchasing retail products, as well as growing awareness of standard and certified items via online e-commerce portals.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period because of the growing economic development in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, rising industrial and manufacturing activity in the region, as well as rapidly developing ai technology ecosystem in Singapore.

SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group, Eurofins Scientific, DEKRA, TUV SDU, DNV GL, Applus+, and ALS are the major suppliers in the testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market.

