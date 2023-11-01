The Global Refrigerated Transport Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global refrigerated transport market looks promising with opportunities in the air-blown evaporator, eutectic device, hybrid, and fully electrified markets. The global refrigerated transport market is expected to reach an estimated $191.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising public awareness of the benefits of eating a healthy diet and having a wide range of products available, increasing quantity of cold storage facilities, and growth in the pharmaceutical sectors.

In this market, single temperature and multi-temperature are the major segments of refrigerated transport market by temperature.

Lucintel forecasts that multi-temperature is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for multi-temperature transportation solutions to transport a variety of perishable goods, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen food, and pharmaceuticals.

Within this market, fully electrified will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes, growth of organized retail and the rapidly expanding e-commerce industry, as well as, stringent food safety regulations in this region.

United Technologies Corporation, Daiken Industries, Ingersoll Rand, China International Shipping Containers, Utility Trailer Manufacturing, Singamas Container, Hyundai, Schmitz Cargobull, and Tata Motors are the major suppliers in the refrigerated transport market.

