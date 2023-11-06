Protecting Your Oral Health And Wallet: Financial Insurance Options At Pittsford Family Dental

Pittsford, NY, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — Pittsford Family Dental partners with leading insurance providers to deliver top-notch dental care while safeguarding patients’ financial well-being. They introduce financial insurance options in Pittsford, NY, to protect oral health within budget.

Led by Dr. Mark Conners and assisted by other staff, including Dr. Vincent Vella and Dr. Lisa Frisicano, the practice is thrilled to introduce this test endeavor. They aim to make exceptional dental care accessible to all. The dentists combine a wide range of dental services, including cosmetic, sedation, implant, and pediatric dentistry, with comprehensive insurance solutions.

Pittsford Family Dental offers a spectrum of dental services, including same-day crowns, teeth whitening, and porcelain veneers. Individuals seeking sedation dentistry, implant procedures, and specialized pediatric dental care can explore the financing options here. The dentists here are equipped to address various needs, ensuring every patient receives personalized, quality treatment with flexible payment options.

One noteworthy aspect of this practice is its collaboration with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, a partnership designed to enhance the accessibility of dental care for patients. This partnership ensures that patients can take advantage of their insurance benefits and protect their smiles without financial worries.

To further assist patients in managing their finances, they provide an estimated co-payment before the dental appointment, offering transparency and clarity in the financial aspect of their services. Individuals can now pay for treatments in cash, personal checks, and major credit cards. MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American Express are a few names that the office accepts. Moreover, they work with CareCredit to offer flexible monthly payment plans, including some interest-free options.

Dr. Conners, the esteemed dentist in Pittsford, NY, expressed his enthusiasm for dentistry’s initiatives in insurance and financial aspects, saying, “Our goal is to ensure that all patients receive cutting-edge dental treatments without the burden of financial concerns. We believe everyone deserves a healthy smile, and these insurance options reflect our commitment to that belief.”

About Pittsford Family Dental

Pittsford Family Dental is a reliable name for comprehensive dental care. A group of warm-hearted and empathetic dentists- Dr. Mark Conners, Dr. Vincent Vella, and Dr. Lisa Frisicano, come together to provide a diverse array of dental services tailored to meet the needs of the Pittsford community. Patients can choose from cosmetic dentistry to sedation, implant, and pediatric dentistry. They aim to protect and enhance smiles while ensuring individuals can access high-quality dental services in Pittsford, NY, without financial strain.

To learn more about the financial insurance options available at Pittsford Family Dental, please get in touch with us. Schedule an appointment today by calling at +1 585-248-5250 or through our online form www.pittsfordfamilydental.com.

