Canterbury League Club’s Melbourne Cup: Book Your Table Today

Canterbury League Club Invites Belmore, Sydney, to a Melbourne Cup Day Extravaganza

Belmore, Sydney, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — Canterbury League Club is excited to announce a grand celebration for Melbourne Cup Day at Canterbury on Tuesday, November 7th, 2023. This event promises to be an extraordinary blend of elegance, entertainment, and culinary delights, all set against the backdrop of one of Australia’s most prestigious horse races.

Two Exclusive Melbourne Cup Experiences

Canterbury League Club is proud to present two exclusive options for Melbourne Cup Day revelers.

The Flame: A Seafood Lover’s Dream

At The Flame, our renowned restaurant, guests can indulge in a Hot & Cold Seafood Platter for 2, priced at just $99 for members and $123.80 for non-members. This culinary masterpiece features a delectable array of natural oysters, fresh tiger prawns, marinated octopus, and smoked salmon. But that’s not all; it also includes barra fillets, lobster tails, spicy crumbed prawns, and calamari rings served with all the accompaniments. It’s a seafood lover’s paradise.

Bookings at The Flame are recommended to secure your spot for this extraordinary seafood feast.

The Bistro: A Classic Melbourne Cup Experience

For those who prefer a classic Melbourne Cup celebration, The Bistro offers its regular menu and a welcoming ambiance. Enjoy your favorite dishes while immersing yourself in the excitement of the Melbourne Cup. Live entertainment by soloist Antoine will enhance your experience, making it a day to remember.

Entertainment, Betting, and Sweeps

Canterbury League Club has ensured that Melbourne Cup Day is brimming with entertainment. Throughout the day, guests can enjoy live music by the talented soloists Angela Paoki at The Flame and Antoine at The Bistro.

And what’s Melbourne Cup Day without a little flutter? The Club offers TAB facilities for guests to try their luck and place their bets. Additionally, sweeps add a thrill to the day, offering a chance to win big.

Book Your Melbourne Cup Experience

Seats for this Melbourne Cup extravaganza are limited, so it’s important to secure your place in advance. Whether you’re captivated by the seafood platter at The Flame or the classic charm of The Bistro, we have the perfect Melbourne Cup experience waiting for you.

Book your table today at The Flame or The Bistro, and prepare for an unforgettable Melbourne Cup Day celebration at Canterbury League Club in Belmore, Sydney. Join us on November 7th for a day of fine dining, entertainment, and thrilling horse races.

About Canterbury League Club:

Canterbury League Club is a premier club in Belmore, Sydney, known for its commitment to offering top-notch dining experiences, entertainment, and community engagement. With a rich history and a strong focus on member satisfaction, Canterbury League Club stands as a pillar in the community.

Contact Us:

26 Bridge Rd, Belmore NSW

2192 Australia

02 9704 7777

Email: info@canterbury.com.au

We hope you will join us soon and experience all that the Canterbury League Club has to offer.