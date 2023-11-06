Berd & Klauss, PLLC: Pioneers in Green Card Legal Assistance

New York, NY, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — Berd & Klauss, PLLC, based in New York, has distinguished itself as a leading firm specializing in green card applications and related legal processes. Their team of dedicated attorneys, with a track record of successful case resolutions, emphasizes a client-centric approach. As a renowned entity in New York’s legal arena, Berd & Klauss, PLLC offers unmatched expertise, ensuring that those seeking green card services receive comprehensive guidance and representation.

Permanent residency in the U.S., often referred to as holding a green card, is among the most coveted statuses for many foreign nationals. Achieving this status involves a rigorous and complex process, beginning with determining an individual’s eligibility. Several categories exist under which an individual can apply for a green card, given they meet specific criteria.

Navigating the application procedure demands meticulous attention to detail, starting with assembling the necessary forms and supplemental documents. Key among these is the I-485 green card application form, accompanied by an immigrant petition form. The procedure for obtaining a green card varies depending on individual circumstances, but generally, it encompasses these steps:

Immigrant Petition Filing: Depending on eligibility, the process begins with the filing of an immigrant petition.

USCIS Petition Approval: After submission, the petition undergoes a review process by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Once approved, applicants can proceed to the next step.

Visa or Green Card Application: The subsequent phase involves a visa or green card application. However, this step is contingent upon the availability of a visa in the applicant's specific category. While the U.S. Department of State processes the visa application, the green card application is managed by the USCIS.

Biometric Data Collection: Prior to further evaluation, applicants are required to provide biometric data. This encompasses the collection of fingerprints, photographs, and signatures.

Interview/Documentation Request: Post the biometric data submission, some applicants might be summoned for an interview or asked to provide additional documentation. This step aids in further assessment of the application before a final decision is rendered.

Obtaining a green card in New York requires specialized knowledge and attention to detail. Berd & Klauss, PLLC, is a law firm that has experience and expertise in this area. Their team of green card lawyers provides guidance and assistance throughout the application process.

