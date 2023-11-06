Leading Bakersfield Law Firm Bufete Legal Gancedo Offers Unrivalled Assessment and Action in Accident Cases

Bakersfield, CA, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — Victims of vehicle and workplace accidents in Bakersfield are increasingly turning to attorneys at Bufete Legal Gancedo to seek justice and compensation.

Bufete Legal Gancedo, headed by experienced attorney Hector Ganedo, is the leading name on the Bakersfield personal injury law landscape. The legal team has a fierce reputation for the pursuit of justice for clients involved in cases.

Their attorneys have more than 25 years of experience and have represented plaintiffs in legal actions involving injuries or losses due to accidents, defective products, wage and hour abuse, negligence, and consumer fraud.

One of their particular niche areas of expertise is analysing, assessing and advising victims of car accidents. Unsafe drivers must be held responsible for the damage and chaos they inflict on other people’s lives.

That is one of the reasons why their attorneys are so passionate about upholding personal injury law in Bakersfield. The recklessness and carelessness of distracted, drunk, risk-taking or irresponsible drivers must be punished. Bufete Legal Gancedo can help bring a negligent driver to justice if he is seriously injured.

“We have a reputation for success and compassion because our personal injury law firm is personally involved in every case we take on, and we treat the client as an individual, not a case number,” said Mr Ganedo.

He advised that for someone who receives serious injuries, the property damage is extensive, and the car accident was not their fault; having an experienced car accident attorney on their side makes sense.

The legal team can seek a higher compensation settlement from the insurance company, help deal with insurance adjusters and advise on all the laws and statutes that could help their case.

Bufete Legal Gancedo operates on a 100% contingency fee basis for personal injury cases. This means the first consultation is free, the client does not owe any upfront legal fees, the firm doesn’t get paid until the end of the case, and it takes only a portion of a settlement or jury verdict, so no money comes out of the client’s pocket.

The legal team lawyers have successfully resolved car accident claims involving intersection collisions, accidents caused by speeding, side-impact crashes, rollover accidents and high-speed highway accidents.

The law firm’s extensive experience, detailed and meticulous approach, and tireless advocacy for maximum compensation have enabled it to become a proven champion in its field and obtain successful resolutions.

They ensure that they provide high-quality legal representation, focused on obtaining maximum compensation for their clients through robust negotiations and, if necessary, aggressive litigation.

To schedule an appointment or for more information:

Phone: (661) 690-7511

Website: https://abogadosdeaccidentesenbakersfield.com/