LEMO is proud to present its new website

A fresh look, revised content and user-friendly features are just some of the benefits of the new LEMO website. The platform offers a sleek, intuitive interface that simplifies navigation, making it easier than ever for our customers to explore our world and stay informed about our latest updates.

Optimising the online experience was at the heart of the project, and, thanks to the new product search functions, customers can easily browse our extensive catalogue of solutions and find exactly what they are looking for, responding to each unique customer need.

All LEMO products have been precisely detailed to support complex customer requests. Descriptions have been integrated to highlight the many benefits of the product range, offering a complete and enriching experience.

Much more than just a modernised interface, the new site is a portal for direct communication between LEMO and its audience.

About Us

LEMO is the acknowledged leader in the design and manufacture of precision custom connection and cable solutions. LEMO’s high quality Push-Pull connectors are used in a variety of challenging application environments including medical, industrial control, test and measurement, audio-video, and telecommunications.

LEMO has been designing precision connectors for over seven decades. Offering more than 90,000 combinations of products that continue to grow through customer-specific designs, LEMO and its affiliated sister companies REDEL, NORTHWIRE, and COELVER currently serve more than 100,000 customers in over 80 countries around the world.