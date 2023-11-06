SJCAM Is About to Launch the World’s First Dual-Lens Action Camera SJ20 Dual-Lens

Hong Kong, China, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — SJCAM, the leader in action camera technology, is about to launch the world’s first dual-lens action camera SJ20. This revolutionary device brings the latest and greatest action camera technology to the market, providing users with high-quality footage and photos, a robust feature set, and a rugged design that is perfect for any adventure.

As the world’s first dual-lens action camera, the SJ20 Dual Lens comes with a powerful night-specific lens. Thanks to its large F1.3 aperture, the amount of light intake is more than twice that of other sports cameras currently available! You can switch to the night lens with just a flick of a button and record your masterful scripts in dimly lit scenes!

With the customized protective bezel, you can take the SJ20 Dual Lens with you for a swim in the 5-meter water depth range. With the dedicated waterproof case for SJCAM, you can easily explore the exciting underwater world at depths of up to 40 meters!

The SJCAM SJ20 Dual-Lens Action Camera is the perfect choice for any action enthusiast. It offers high-quality footage and photos, a range of features, and a rugged design that is perfect for any adventure. With the SJCAM SJ20, you can capture all your best moments and share them with the world. The SJ20 is about to lead the trend in the camera market with its original dual lens and night vision functions.

About SJCAM

SJCAM is the leader in action camera technology. SJCAM has grown to become one of the most respected and innovative manufacturers of action cameras in the world. SJCAM is committed to providing their customers with the best possible products and services, and the SJCAM SJ20 Dual-Lens Action Camera is no exception.