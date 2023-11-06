Lucintel Forecasts the Global Metal Powder Market to Reach $12.3 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global metal powder market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, manufacturing, medical, and electrical & electronics markets. The global metal powder market is expected to reach an estimated $12.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are high demand for powder metallurgy manufactured components, growth of electronic devices, and surging demand for lightweight parts in automotive and aerospace sectors.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in metal powder market to 2030 by metal type (ferrous and non-ferrous), production method (mechanical method and chemical method), end use (automotive, manufacturing, medical, electrical & electronics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, ferrous and non-ferrous are the major segments of metal powder market by metal type. Lucintel forecasts that ferrous will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising utilization across diverse end-use sectors owing to its better durability and affordability.

Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment due to growing integration of technology in vehicles.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid industraliazation and expanding aircraft delivery and ordering capabilities in the region.

Rio Tinto Metal Powder, Sandvik, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Hoganas, GKN Powder Metallurgy, ATI, Praxair Surface Technologies, H.C. Starck, Kymera International, and BASF are the major suppliers in the metal powder market.

