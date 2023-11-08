Brisbane, Australia, 2023-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ — Kangaroo Training Institute has announced discounts on enrolling in their high risk courses for the year 2023. Kangaroo Training Institute is an organisation which provides formal training to people serving in the field of construction, manufacturing, defence, ship building, oil & gas etc.

Christmas 2023 will see discounts for enrolling in online high-risk courses by the Kangaroo Training Institute. The offer is valid from 1st Nov to 1st of December. It is beneficial for those who want to join the online refresher course of enter and work in confined spaces training or working at heights ticket online. These two online refresher courses can be attended by anyone from anywhere all over the nation. The convenience is provided looking at many people who are already working in the industry. These courses can also be taken by organizations or employers who wish to refresh their staff’s knowledge and skills with nationally accredited training. It is necessary to adhere to the standards when working in restricted spaces or working at height, to ensure safety and avoid accidents during their work. Government policies upgrade standards every year. To prevent accidents and injuries, it’s crucial to stay up-to-date with oneself and their team. The course provides various kinds of possible solutions in various case scenarios. One of the students who recently passed the course said, “Establishing a permanent solution that is passive and can be used by multiple workers, such as a physical barrier is one important part while working at height. The job itself will be our focus instead of the safety system. This allows us to complete the task given to us and return safely without getting injured.”

Both the online high risk refresher courses provide detailed knowledge about the hazards involved in the job a person is doing. The curriculum includes all the important and crucial points to remember before one enters or starts to work in the high risk area. Falling from a certain height causes instant death same as entering a work permit required confined space without proper knowledge.

Both the courses train the student in how to calculate the hazards, test the PPEs, check the environment and prepare rescue before they start their work. Most importantly, they get nationally accredited certificates valid throughout the nation and a work permit. The permit required confined spaces is more hazardous and difficult to work. Only trained personnel with work permit is allowed to enter into such areas. The knowledge gained through the refresher courses also helps one to brush through the rules and regulations that the governing bodies and laws hold for such industries. The training courses can also be joined by the employer and all the related employees along with the supervisor and his team to gain the knowledge in case of emergencies. Emergency rescue and first aids in case of a fall from a height should be known to the team if a mishap happens. To know more about the courses check out the website. The enrolment in the high risk courses is open now. Visit https://www.kangarootraininginstitute.com.au/ for enrolments.

