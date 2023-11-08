Angel Air Ambulance Service in Delhi is Guaranteeing a Journey with Safety

Delhi, India, 2023-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ — In times of critical emergency only an air ambulance can guarantee to be available at the service of the patients within the waiting time of only a few hours and it can deliver a safe, comfortable, and risk-free transportation experience with time efficient transfer. From the very beginning Angel Air Ambulance has been delivering safety-oriented Air Ambulance Service in Delhi that proves to be advantageous for the patients in reaching the medical facility without any delay or complication caused on the way.

To dispatch any of our air ambulance services for transferring patients our customer support team can be contacted that is always active and ready to support the urgent requirements of the patients. We have a 24/7 active helpline number that can be contacted in case patients want to be in touch with our team to book an air ambulance for the relocation of their sick loved ones. With our skillfulness and dedication we at Air Ambulance from Delhi have delivered several successful medical evacuation missions without any trouble caused on the way.

Angel Air Ambulance Service in Patna Promises to Keep Patients Stable Until the End of the Evacuation Process

At Angel Air Ambulance Service in Patna, we deliver medical transportation via our air ambulance fleet having ISO 9001:2015 certifications to perform risk-free and safe air medical transportation missions. We have the caliber to provide both domestic and international medical transportation services for patients and ensure the relocation mission is arranged within the shortest duration possible. Our entire aircraft features are specially built advanced life support facilitated for maximum safety and comfort for the patients and have appropriate space and equipment for critically ill or injured patients.

At an event, a family contacted our team of Air Ambulance in Patna from a remote area to urgently shift a patient from the residing location to the healthcare facility of the selected destination. It was a critical task but we were determined to perform it with full effort and for that, we arranged a ground ambulance to the nearby airport with all the essential medical equipment installed inside the air ambulance so that the patient wouldn’t find it tough to travel to the opted destination safely. We then shifted the patient inside the air ambulance and made sure he was provided with the necessary medical care until the journey was completed safely.