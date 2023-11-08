Acne Skincare Products Industry: Distribution Channel Estimates and Trend Analysis

Acne Skincare Products Industry Data Book – Anti-acne Cosmetics and Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Acne Skincare Products Industry generated over USD 5,004.71 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.85 % over the forecast period.

Grand View Research’s acne skincare products industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Anti-acne Cosmetics Market Growth & Trends

The global anti-acne cosmetics market size is expected to reach USD 8.91 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 9.14%according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The high psychological burden associated with acne, especially among women, is expected to be the key growth-driving factor for the market. Moreover, the easy availability of various products to treat acne is anticipated to support the market growth. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, it is one of the common skin disorders in the U.S., affecting approximately 50 million individuals every year, with nearly 85% of individuals between the age group of 12 and 24 years having minor acne. Thus, a high prevalence of this skin disorder is also anticipated to fuel the product demand, thereby augmenting the market growth.

Furthermore, according to a study conducted by SkinStore, an average American woman uses nearly 16 skincare products per day and spends approximately USD 8 each day on facial cosmetics products. Such beauty regimes are also anticipated to propel market growth. According to a University of Limerick study, the negative social stigma associated with this skin disorder reduces the quality of life of individuals, increases their psychological distress, and causes physical problems, such as headaches, sleep disturbance, and gastrointestinal issues. This is also anticipated to increase the product demand over the coming years.

Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market Growth & Trends

The global anti-acne dermal patch market size is expected to reach USD 870.3 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.20% from 2023 to 2030. The growing prevalence of acne vulgaris is boosting the adoption of instant treatments pertaining to the conditions such as acne patches, thus propelling market growth. There has been a surge in the number of anti-acne dermal patch brands being commercialized across the globe. Hence, increasing product launches in this industry have significantly boosted its revenue growth. Moreover, the rising number of companies expanding their geographic presence across the developing as well as developed economies have further supported the market’s positive growth trajectory across the forecast period.

However, the pandemic of COVID-19 has made the anti-acne dermal patch industry witness a negative drop in its growth rate in 2020. The parent market of beauty and personal care has reflected a significant decline in its revenue growth across the year 2020. Closure of retail stores, pharmaceutical outlets during the initial period of the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in severe disruption of the profit model of such industries. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has also resulted in a sudden spike in demand for E-commerce platforms such as Amazon and a few others. Online platforms delivering beauty and personal care products including anti-acne dermal patches have witnessed strong growth during the last quarter of 2020, thus mitigating the negative impact on the business up to a certain extent.

Furthermore, the increasing trend of social media marketing is another crucial factor boosting the adoption of acne patches. For instance, in August 2019, Hero Cosmetics launched an influencer campaign on TikTok, promoting its anti-acne dermal patch by featuring 20 creators who posted videos of their morning routines with Hero’s Mighty Patch product, thus attracting a large group of customers and thereby propelling its revenue growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Acne Skincare Products industry are:

PCA Skin

Obagi

Colorescience, Inc.

SkinMedica, Inc.

Skinbetter Science

