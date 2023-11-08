Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market to Reach $28.5 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cosmetic dentistry market looks promising with opportunities in the dental hospital and clinic and dental laboratory markets. The global cosmetic dentistry market is expected to reach an estimated $28.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing occurence dental disorders such as periodontal diseases, growing developments in digital dental devices, and rising need to improve aesthetic appearance.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in cosmetic dentistry market to 2030 by product (dental systems and equipment, dental implants, dental crowns and bridges, dental veneers, orthodontic braces, bonding agents, inlays and onlays, and whitening), end use (dental hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, dental systems & equipment, dental implants, dental crowns & bridges, dental veneer, orthodontic braces, bonding agents, inlays & outlays, and whitening are the major segments of cosmetic dentistry market by product. Lucintel forecasts that dental systems and equipment will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its several uses in the dental sector, and technological advancements in dentistry, such as computer-aided tools or gadgets.

Within this market, hospitals and clinics is expected to witness the highest growth due to the rising quantity of dental clinics and hospitals, particularly in emerging markets, along with the swift integration of advanced technologies in these healthcare settings.

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the expansion of the elderly demographic, a readiness to make personal expenditures, and an increasing awareness of oral health and hygiene.

Henry Schein, Dentsply Sirona, Envista Holdings, Align Technology, Straumann Holdings, 3M Company, Kuraray, Planmeca, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Roland are the major suppliers in the cosmetic dentistry market.

