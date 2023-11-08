Lucintel Forecasts the Global Power Plant Boiler Market to Reach $24.1 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global power plant boiler market looks promising with opportunities in the coal, natural gas, nuclear reactor, and petroleum markets. The global power plant boiler market is expected to reach an estimated $24.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for electricity, continuous technological advancements in power plant boilers, and rising demand for low emission industrial boilers.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in power plant boiler market to 2030 by type (pulverized coal towers, circulating fluidized bed boilers, and others), technology (subcritical, supercritical, and ultra-supercritical), fuel type (coal, natural gas, nuclear reactor, petroleum, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, pulverized coal tower and circulating fluidized bed boiler are the major segments of power plant boiler market by type. Lucintel forecasts that pulverized fuel tower is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing use in firms owing to its ability to shorten the time needed to raise the temperature.

Within this market, coal will remain the largest segment due to substantial use of coal-fired thermal power plants among industries to generate power.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to continual growth of population and growing use of electricity in the region.

Dongfang Electric, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Alstom, Mitsubishi, Hitachi Power Systems, Siemens, Harbin Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Doosan, and General Electric are the major suppliers in the power plant boiler market.

