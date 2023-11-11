Creating Community: Clearwater Community Center Welcomes All to Halloween Open House

Clearwater, FL, 2023-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ —

On Tuesday, the 31st of October, the community of ghouls, superheroes, and everything in between were welcomed to the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center for an evening of Halloween-themed arts & crafts for the whole family as part of the “Halloween Trick-or-Treat Trail” sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization.

Over a thousand members of the community came to enjoy the festivities the CCV Center had to offer. Guests were served with refreshments and offered a place to relax with their children before following the trail down the block. Candy was handed out as well and local residents liked the fact that the event was a great way to bring the community together to celebrate.

“It has been shown that 57% of Americans say they know only some or none of their neighbors,” said Tracy Hawkins, manager of the Center. “It’s important that members of the community get to know their fellow neighbors.”

One of the core purposes of the CCV Center is to bring the community together. As Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard once said, “A community that pulls together can make a better society for all.”

The CCV Center will be hosting a Thanksgiving arts and crafts family activity on Saturday, November 18th, 2023 at 2:00pm. All are invited to celebrate the holiday with the community.

For more information about the CCV Center, please contact Tracy Hawkins at (727) 316-5309. The center is located at 133 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater, FL.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email CCVcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center.