According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of generative AI in the global healthcare market looks promising with opportunities in the clinical and system markets. Generative AI in the global healthcare market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 30.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising healthcare expenditure and growing emphasis on enhancing patient care.

In this market, AI-assisted robotic surgery, virtual nursing assistants, aid clinical judgment/diagnosis, workflow & administrative tasks, and image analysis are the major segments of generative AI in healthcare market by function.

Lucintel forecasts that image analysis is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period as it focuses on improving the quality as well as resolution of medical images.

Within this market, clinical will remain the larger segment as these AI delivers improved medical imaging in areas like radiology and pathology.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the increasing requirement for advanced tools and technologies and streamline healthcare processes in the region.

Syntegra, Nioyatech, Saxon, IBM Watson, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Tencent Holdings, Neuralink Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, and Openai are the major suppliers of generative AI in the healthcare market.

