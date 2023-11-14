Lucintel Forecasts Mold Release Agent Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the mold release agent market is projected to reach an estimated $1.9 billion by 2028 from $1.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing production of tires, rubber, and growth of the die casting market which demands for mold release agent.

Browse 143 figures / charts and 117 tables in this 212 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in mold release agent market by material type (water bases mold release agents, solvent mold release agents, and other mold release agents), product type (external mold release agents, internal mold release agents, and semi-permanent mold release agents) application type (die casting, rubber, tire, concrete, plastic, food processing, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW).

“Die casting market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the mold release agent market is segmented into die casting, rubber, tire, concrete, plastic, food processing, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the die casting market is expected to remain the largest segment.

“Within the mold release agent market, the water based mold release agent segment is expected to remain the largest material type”

Based on material type the water based mold release agent will remain the largest segment and is it also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its excellent properties.

“Asia pacific will dominate the mold release agent market in near future”

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region and it is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period by value and volume due to growth in end uses. Growing industries in emerging economies like China, India, and South Asia countries are the major factor for driving the mold release market.

Major players of mold release agent market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Wacker, Daikin, Dow, Momentive Performance Material Inc, Chem Trend, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, CRODA, Chukyo Yushi Corporation, Mclube Div McGee Industries, and Michelman Inc. are among the major mold release agent providers.

