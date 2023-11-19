Huateng Pharma Introduces Anti-Diabetes Intermediates

Hunan, China, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Huateng Pharma proudly announces the launch of a groundbreaking suite of anti-diabetes intermediates , featuring key compounds such as Canagliflozin, Dapagliflozin, Empagliflozin, and Semaglutide.

Emphasizing the potential impact on diabetes drug development, Huateng Pharma’s Research and Development Director expressed enthusiasm, stating, “Our new line of anti-diabetes intermediates represents a significant leap forward in the quest for innovative diabetes treatments. These compounds are meticulously designed to play a pivotal role in advancing drug development for this critical medical condition.”

These intermediates, characterized by their exceptional purity, offer a robust foundation for creating high-quality and efficacious diabetes medications. The R&D Director emphasized, “The high purity of Canagliflozin, Dapagliflozin, Empagliflozin, and Semaglutide intermediates is crucial for ensuring the safety and efficacy of the resulting drugs. We believe they hold immense potential to accelerate advancements in diabetes therapeutics.”

In addition to the unveiling of these revolutionary products, Huateng Pharma is pleased to announce its readiness to provide Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services. This strategic initiative is designed to foster collaboration within the pharmaceutical industry, allowing organizations to leverage Huateng Pharma’s expertise in anti-diabetes drug development.

“We understand the importance of collaboration in driving progress within the pharmaceutical sector. By offering CDMO services, we aim to facilitate partnerships that will propel innovation in diabetes drug development,” added the R&D Director.

Interested parties are invited to contact Huateng Pharma via email at sales@huatengusa.com or visit the official website at [https://us.huatengsci.com] for more information. Huateng Pharma eagerly anticipates further collaborations and looks forward to contributing to the advancement of diabetes treatment solutions.

About Huateng Pharma

Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd is a world-leading CDMO for intermediates from R&D lab supply to commercial production. For more information, please visit [https://us.huatengsci.com].