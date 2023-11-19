Families Celebrate Thanksgiving at the Clearwater Community Center

Clearwater, FL, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center will host a family-friendly Thanksgiving celebration with arts and crafts on Saturday, November 18th, 2023 at 2:00pm. Clearwater residents are invited to participate.

Crafts will include making sponge painted turkeys and paper cut-out turkeys for children of all ages. There is no cost to attend and refreshments will be served. All are welcome to celebrate the holiday with fellow community members and children.

Thanksgiving was first celebrated in the year 1621 with the Pilgrims and Native Americans sharing a feast to celebrate the Pilgrim’s first harvest in the New World. From this, Thanksgiving came to mean a time of gratitude towards others. Although Thanksgiving is a joyous time for most, with 90 percent of American families celebrating each year, studies show that approximately 3,700 students in Pinellas County have no home, much less stable meals, with as many as 31,900 children being food insecure in Pinellas County.

“Thanksgiving is meant to be a day of gratitude and company, which is not always the case for some children and families in our community,” said Tracy Hawkins, manager of the Center. “The CCV Center is here to make a difference by bringing the community together to face and solve these issues.” As Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard said, “A community that pulls together can make a better society for all.”

To reserve a spot, or for more information about the Center, please contact Tracy Hawkins at (727) 316-5309.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email CCVcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center.