The global agricultural micronutrients market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030

agricultural micronutrients market

Posted on 2023-11-19 by in Marketing // 0 Comments

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-20 — /EPR Network/ —

https://www.lucintel.com/agricultural-micronutrients-market.aspx

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global agricultural micronutrients market looks promising with opportunities in the soil, foliar, and fertigation markets. The global agricultural micronutrients market is expected to reach an estimated $7.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are expanding knowledge of plant deficits in micronutrients, rising agricultural technological developments, and growing understanding of the advantages of micronutrients for promoting the synthesis of chlorophyll.

In this market, zinc, boron, iron, molybdenum, and manganese are the major segments of agricultural micronutrients market by type.

Lucintel forecast that zinc is expected to witness largest segment over the forecast period because of growing understanding of the global zinc shortage in soils and its many roles in plant development.

Within this market, soil will remain the largest segment because of the current farming system’s widespread use of old agricultural practices, its extremely restricted resource availability, and its low adoption of new fertilizer application techniques.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because the public demand for crops farmed responsibly is rising, and there is a growing emphasis on using environmentally friendly farming methods to cut down on waste and carbon emissions.

Nutrien, Israel Chemicals, Coromandel International, Yara, Indian Farmers Fertiliser, Koch Agronomic, Marubeni, and Nouryon Chemicals are the major suppliers in the agricultural micronutrients.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:
Roy Almaguer
Lucintel
Dallas, Texas, USA
Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com
Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Inspection Lighting Fixture Market

Ferrite Bead Inductor Market

Network Transformation Market

Counter Cyberterrorism Market

Ethernet Adapter Market

Infection Surveillance Solution Market

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution