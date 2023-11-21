The global medical ceramics market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global medical ceramics market looks promising with opportunities in the device, implant, disposable, and packaging markets. The global medical ceramics market is expected to reach an estimated $5.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for implantable devices, growing adoption of medical ceramics in plastic surgeries and wound healing applications, and surging number of hip & knee replacement procedures.

In this market, bioinert, bioactive, bioresorbable,piezo ceramicsare the major segments of medical ceramics market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that bioinert will remain the largest segment due to rising number of dental procedures and growing cases of periodontal disorders.

Within this market, implant will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising number of patients with decreased bone density and back pain needing treatment.

Kyocera, Nobel Biocare, 3M ESPE, CoorsTek, Straumann, DePuy Synthes, Morgan Advanced Materials, Stryker, H.C. Starck, Zimmer Biomet are the major suppliers in the medical ceramics market.

