Filtration Membrane Industry – Revolutionizing Separation Processes

Global filtration membrane sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Spiral Membranes Market Report Highlights

The global spiral membranes market size was reached to USD 7,659.5 million in 2022 registering a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

• Polyamide accounted for the largest market share of over 41% in 2019 and is projected to expand further at a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2027 owing to easy availability and low cost of these polymers

• Reverse osmosis was the largest technology segment in 2019 and accounted for more than 40% of the global market share. The segment is estimated to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period as reverse osmosis technology exhibits a considerably higher recovery rate than the traditional thermal desalination processes

• The water & wastewater treatment end-use segment is projected to account for the maximum revenue share by 2027

• Growing focus on maximizing the recycling of municipal and industrial wastewater discharge is likely to benefit the segment growth

• Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2020 to 2027 owing to the rapid industrialization

• China led the APAC regional market in 2019 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027 mainly due to the implementation of stringent regulations regarding environmental safety.

Pleated Membranes Market Report Highlights

The global pleated membranes market size was reached to USD 12,313.5 million in 2022 registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

• Pleated membranes are considered the most effective filtration membrane for use in a wide range of applications, including vaccine purification, the production of drinking water, and the sterilization of natural gas to remove unwanted particles from the solution.

• These membranes are durable and can withstand harsh conditions, including high-temperature fluctuations, which reduces the requirement for maintenance and replacements. These factors are expected to increase the demand for pleated membranes in the coming years.

• China and the U.S. have dominated the pleated membrane market and accounted for a combined revenue share of more than 34% in 2022.

• Factors such as high industrial growth, infrastructure investments, and environmental regulations, growing spending on research and development (R&D) to enhance the performance and application of pleated membranes are considered the major growth drivers in these countries.

Hollow Fiber Membranes Market Report Highlights

The global hollow fiber membranes market size was reached to USD 876.1 million in 2022 registering a CAGR of 15.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

• By membrane material, the polyethersulfone (PES) segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 35.7% in 2023 and is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the assessment period.

• By process, the reusable hollow fiber membranes segment dominated the market with a share of 53.5% in 2023.

• By technology, the microfiltration segment held the largest revenue share of 52.4% in 2023. Microfiltration is a low-pressure technique for separating high-molecular-weight compounds from dissolved solids.

• By end-use, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of 44.5% in 2023.

• North America dominated the regional market with a revenue share of 39.4% in 2023. During the projected period, the region is expected to retain its leadership.

• In the future, the expansion of the market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow exponentially.

Competitive Landscape

The major players are engaging in strategies such as high R&D investments to introduce membrane separation products with enhanced durability and higher flow rates. Manufacturers are developing application-based membrane filtration to address the specific requirements of the end-use industries. Some of the major manufacturers also have an extensive distribution network to connect with their customers across regions and gain a competitive advantage.

Key players operating in the Filtration Membrane Industry are –

• Synder Filtration, Inc.

• Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC

• Berghof Membrane Technology GmbH (BMT)

• ALFA LAVAL

• DuPont

• Pall Corporation

• 3M

• Donaldson Company, Inc.

• TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

• SPXFLOW

• Kovalus Separation Solutions

• MMS Membrane Systems

• MANN+HUMMEL

• Arvind KaiGo