Lucintel Forecasts the Global Vertical Lift Module Market to Reach $2.1 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global vertical lift module market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, metals and machinery, food and beverages, chemicals, healthcare, semiconductor and electronics, aviation, and e-commerce markets. The global vertical lift module market is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rapidly expanding e-commerce sector across the world, growing focus towards industrial automation and growth of industry 4.0, as well as, strong demand for the installation of vertical lift module systems in the food and beverage and retail sectors to improve logistics management.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in vertical lift module market to 2030 by delivery type (single-level delivery and dual-level delivery), storage type (non-refrigerated storage and refrigerated storage), end use (automotive, metals & machinery, food & beverages, chemicals, healthcare, semiconductor & electronics, aviation, e-commerce, and other industries), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, single-level delivery and dual-level delivery are the major segments of vertical lift module market by delivery type. Lucintel forecasts that single-level delivery will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to growing requirement for maximum storage capacity utilization owing to the extensive demand for faster recovery and storage of heterogeneous commodities.

Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment because of high VLM acceptance in the automobile industry, quick industry advancement through the provision of cutting-edge products built on novel technology, as well as, constantly expanding global demand for automobiles.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to significant technological breakthroughs, strong presence of large manufacturers in the area, and the growing e-commerce, retail, and logistics sectors in the region.

Gonvarri Material Handling, Ferretto Group, Effimat Storage Technology, Icam Srl, Autocrib, Hänel Storage Systems, and Kardex Remstar are the major suppliers in the vertical lift module market.

