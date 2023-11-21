Catalyst Industry – Enabling A Greener And More Efficient Future

Global catalyst sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Access the Global Catalyst Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, Compiled Report By Grand View Research

Heterogeneous Catalyst Market Report Highlights

The global heterogeneous catalyst market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

• The polymer segment emerged as the fastest growing end-use segment with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030; as polymers enable and control and efficient synthesis of various polymers with desired properties

• The zeolite-based segment emerged as the fastest growing product segment with market share of 21.0% from 2023 to 2030; zeolite-based catalysts find extensive applications in the petroleum and petrochemical industries, providing high selectivity and stability in processes like catalytic cracking, isomerization, and alkylation

• Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030 due to high population, land fertility, increased demand for food grains, and effective use of land through fertilizer

• W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn., announced the completion of its acquisition of Rive Technology, Inc., a prominent manufacturer of FCC catalysts. This strategic acquisition encompassed a complete array of service offerings, highly skilled workforce, and cutting-edge technological assets, all of which were seamlessly integrated into the operational framework of W.R. Grace & Co.-Conn

• Market participants are dedicated to intensively optimizing and managing the efficiency of their supply chains. Their objective is to enhance operational efficiency, increase productivity, reduce lead time, and effectively address sourcing needs. This strategy enables them to remain competitive in the market and effectively contend with other industry players

Homogeneous Catalyst Market Report Highlights

The global homogeneous catalyst market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

• The polymer segment emerged as the growing application segment with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030. This is attributed to the fact the homogeneous catalysts such as Ziegler-Natta helps impart specific tactility to polymers which is difficult to attain from any other process.

• The chemical compound segment emerged as the fastest growing product segment with market share of 31.0% from 2023 to 2030. Chemical compounds, such as Wilkinson’s catalyst ([RhCl(PPh3)3]), are extensively used as homogeneous catalysts, particularly in the hydrogenation of alkenes. They consist of a central metal atom coordinated with various ligands, such as phosphines, amines, or halides, which determine their catalytic activity.

• Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030. This technological advancements which have led to the use of catalysts for the synthesis of fine chemicals such as carotenoids, vitamins, and flavoring & fragrance compounds, which is expected to fuel the utilization of the product in the region.

• In August 2022, Albemarle Corporation, which is a major player in the specialty chemicals industry worldwide, has declared that it will retain its catalysts business as a wholly-owned subsidiary as part of its strategic plan. The objective of this move is to enable the business to respond more efficiently to specific customer requirements and the changing dynamics of the global market.

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Catalyst Industry Data Book –Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” published by Grand View Research

Competitive Landscape

The catalyst market operates within a highly competitive environment, driven by the ever-growing demand for efficient and sustainable chemical processes across various industries. The market is characterized by intense rivalry among key players, including multinational corporations, specialty chemical companies, and research institutions. These entities continually strive to develop and commercialize novel catalyst technologies that offer improved performance, selectivity, and cost-effectiveness.

Key players operating in the Catalyst Industry are –

• Albemarle Corporation

• Haldor Topsoe A/S

• BASF SE

• Evonik Industries AG

• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

• Arkema

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Haldor Topsoe A/S

• W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

• Johnson Matthey

• Axens

• Honeywell UOP

• Zeolyst International

• Clariant

• Umicore

• Exxon Mobil Corporation