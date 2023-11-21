CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global oral care/ hygiene market looks promising with opportunities in the home and dentistry applications. The global oral care/ hygiene market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing cases of dental caries and rising awareness regarding oral hygiene both for children and adults.

In this market, toothpaste, toothbrush & accessory, mouthwash/ rinse, dental accessory/ ancillary, dental product, and dental prosthesis cleaning solution are the major segments of oral care/ hygiene market by product.

Lucintel forecasts that toothbrush & accessory is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, home will remain the larger segment over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Koninklijke Philips, Colgate-Palmolive, Glaxosmithkline, Procter & Gamble, and Johnson & Johnson are the major suppliers in the oral care/ hygiene market.

