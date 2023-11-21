Lucintel Forecasts the Global Ventricular Assist Device Market to Reach $3.2 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global ventricular assist device market looks promising with opportunities in the bridge-to-transplant, destination therapy, bridge-to-recovery, and bridge to candidacy therapy applications. The global ventricular assist device market is expected to reach an estimated $3.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising prevalence of heart failure and growing number of patients with cardiovascular disease.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in ventricular assist device market to 2030 by design (transcutaneous ventricular assist devices and implantable ventricular assist devices), product (left ventricular assist devices, right ventricular assist devices, and biventricular assist devices), application (bridge-to-transplant, destination therapy, bridge-to-recovery, and bridge to candidacy therapy), end use (ambulatory surgery centers, hospital, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, transcutaneous ventricular assist device and implantable ventricular assist device are the major segments of ventricular assist device market by design. Lucintel forecasts that implantable ventricular assist device is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to its rising usage among patients with heart issue to improve the pumping function of the heart.

Within this market, destination therapy is expected to witness the highest growth.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to existence of strong healthcare system and presence of key players in the region.

Abbott Laboratories, Corewave, Bivacor, Carmat, and Jarvik Heart are the major suppliers in the ventricular assist device market.

