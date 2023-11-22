Mass-Engineered Timber Industry: Bargaining Power of Buyers Study

Mass-Engineered Timber Industry Data Book – Cross-laminated Timber, Laminated Veneer Lumber and Glue Laminated Timber Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The economic value generated by the Mass-Engineered Timber industry was estimated at approximately USD 9.49 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2030

Cross Laminated Timber Market Growth & Trends

The global cross laminated timber market size is expected to reach USD 3.56 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15% from 2023 to 2030.

This growth can be attributed to the growing adoption of cross laminated timber, as solid wood construction of cross laminated timber has a high strength-to-weight ratio, making it superior for usage in structural flooring systems as it can withstand both, compressive and tensile stress and has an extremely high static load-carrying capability.

Cross laminated timber market has been continuously witnessing expansion across the world. It is characterized by partnerships among major players to ensure their profitability and competitiveness in the market. For instance, in 2020, Stora Enso Oyj announced an investment worth USD 96.1 million in a new production line for manufacturing cross laminated timber at its sawmill in Ždírec, the Czech Republic. The investment is expected to enhance the market positioning of the company as a global provider of cross laminated timber panels and wooden products.

The cross laminated timber market is strengthened by technological advances, new prefabrication systems, and a series of processes that increase its sustainability, safety, and efficiency. Methodologies and tools, including virtual reality, BIM, and 3D printing and modeling have intertwined the design and construction process. Acton Ostry Architects & Hermann Kaufmann Architekten designed the UBC Tallwood House at Brock Commons project using the BIM tool and technologies provided by CadMakers.

Growing environmental concerns regarding carbon emissions have promoted the use of CLT for commercial purposes in recent times. In addition, the cost advantages offered by CLT have further promoted its demand. The aesthetic appearance and stylish designs are attracting the attention of consumers and driving the growth of the market for residential construction.

Glue Laminated Timber Market Growth & Trends

The global Glue Laminated Timber Market size is expected to grow at 4.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Glue laminated timber, commonly known as glulam is a structural composite of lumber and adhesives. It is a wooden panel product which is manufactured from sawn softwood spruce or any other wood. Each piece of wood or lumber is end-jointed and arranged in horizontal or vertical layers or laminations. Glulam is being used for making columns and beams and for curved members that are being loaded in combined bending and compression.

Increasing demand for glulam owing to high thermal and insulation properties coupled with high resistance to chemicals is also a major driving factor for the market growth in both residential and commercial applications. A shift in the trend toward the replacement of conventional construction materials, such as steel and concrete, with lightweight, high-performance, and durable glulam has also spurred market growth.

