Dallas Minister Kenyon Glover Accused Of Rape Charged With Violence Offense

DALLAS, TX, 2023-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — Kenyon Demorio Glover, 45, a Texas minister, has been charged with assaulting a woman following a violent altercation, according to a new report out Monday.

Glover was summoned to appear in court by the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court. He violated the court order by failing to appear to defend a sexual assault protective order.

The judge had previously granted a temporary Louisiana Uniform Abuse Prevention Order against Glover. Court documents show the order was granted even though Glover did not attend his court case which the judge ordered would continue in his absence.

Court records show the victim’s lawyer as counsel Holland Miciotto, son of prominent Shreveport attorney Ronald J. Miciotto. The judge in this case, Michael A. Pitman, a former Louisiana State University (LSU) law professor, presided over the case. Pitman previously served as an assistant district attorney in Caddo and Bossier Parishes, where he specialized in prosecuting high-profile felonies.

Based on the evidence presented in court, the Louisiana judge granted a permanent restraining order against Glover.

The latest ruling marks the second permanent restraining order granted against Glover who is currently under a permanent violence restraining court order in Los Angeles County, California.

In the Los Angeles case, a Superior Court judge ruled the victim was assaulted based on “clear and convincing evidence” against Glover.

The decision came after the court heard testimony from both the victim and Glover, who admitted he was in possession of a handgun, admitted to removing the weapon from the holster, and handling the weapon in the victim’s presence in the time period preceding the assault.

Former deputy district attorney and 30-year veteran prosecutor with the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office turned judge Alfred A. Coletta presided over the case.

Per court records, Glover was working under the cloak of a spiritual advisor, in his role as an ordained minister, providing spiritual guidance to the victim.

According to reports, during that court case, it was revealed that Glover had a history of domestic violence where he was charged with assaulting his ex-wife, a Los Angeles model.

Glover has not publicly responded to any of the controversy surrounding him. However, Glover and his team have actively petitioned to have articles detailing the court reporting removed from Medium, Rolling Hype, and 24 Hip-Hop, among others. What is known is that, according to Google, Glover’s team has been busy behind-the-scenes blocking court content as hate or spam and asserting copyright infringements, trying to delete the transcript for the Los Angeles court case.

Glover is a former basketball player in the National Basketball Association (NBA). The 6’5” 220-lb ex-forward had previously reported to Eurobasket that his birthday was February 1, 1978. California DMV records, his driver’s license, along with California and Louisiana court records establish the truth and correctness that February 1, 1978 is Glover’s date of birth. Glover’s IMDb page, however, shows that the 45-year-old imputed his birthday as February 1, 1982, which has been falsely syndicated across Google.

The Louisiana native has come under scrutiny for not having any reference to being a minister on his official website where Glover promotes himself as an actor, producer, director, model, host, philanthropist, author and business owner.

Recent investigations have uncovered that Glover is listed as the public relations director for Laughs For LifeSavers. However, there is no reference to the organization on any of Glover’s media feeds. As such, court documents submitted by Texas law enforcement to the court state Glover’s employment at PickUp USA Fitness in Coppell, Texas. Yet, there is no mention of Glover working as a full-time fitness trainer at a gym on his public profiles.

Investigations have also found false and inconsistent information on Glover’s social media and online accounts. Glover is facing backlash for misleading or dishonest content ranging from paid partnerships, padding/purchasing Instagram followers/likes, falsely displaying lifestyle imagery, editing out the name Desiree tattoo on his arm in posts, to discrepancies over his seminary degree, and affiliations.

In recent weeks, it has also been uncovered by international news outlet the London Journal that Glover was not inducted into the Hall of Fame in late 2022, as he had claimed. Additionally, another discrepancy was uncovered where Glover has claimed online, such as on the Stephen Curry backed CoachUp, that he attended The University of Massachusetts, yet on other sites Glover has referenced The University of Maine as his alma mater.

Glover’s stint in the NBA has also come under question as his recollection of his time in the league varies from months to years for online interviews depending on the website.

Over the past few weeks, many in the entertainment industry have distanced themselves from Glover. The actor had more recently linked himself to American Talent Management in Burbank, California, and the National Speakers Association North Texas. Men’s Vanity magazine reported last month that both organizations denied any recent affiliation with Glover.

Last month, New York Times acclaimed filmmaker Chong Kim relieved Glover of duty from his FBI role in her human trafficking film series ‘E40S’ (Every 40 Seconds). Said Kim, “He has been removed and is no longer associated with E40S.” After being ousted abruptly, Glover announced the new development of a R.I.S.E. sound recording.

Up until recently, Glover was being represented by the top-rated talent booking agency All American Entertainment (AAE). Although AAE recently declined to comment on Glover, by late Friday, Glover’s profile had been removed from the company website.

No stranger to controversy, the minister, actor, and former NBA player has come under scrutiny for controversial business practices as well. Reportedly, Glover has claimed more than fifteen companies linked to his portfolio. However, in recent weeks, news outlets have not been able to locate any taxable entities in either Texas, California, Louisiana, or Georgia where Glover has been known to do business.

Companies in question that have been promoted by Glover include KG Films Production, Kenyon Glover Enterprises, KG Enterprises, KG Entertainment Group, Fitness Beats Depression, Faithful & Focused Ministries, K.Glover’s Black Code Fragrance For Men, K. Glover’s Endless Love Fragrance For Women, KG Films, KGX Fitness, Georgia Peach Fashion Week, Kenyon G Basketball Camp, Glover Chocolate, KGXperience, K. Lover Wines, Kenyon Glover Films, KGXplosion, KGexperience, KGX Active Wear, InAvision Pictures, Excess Overload, Kenyon Glover Films Production, and Glover Industries.

In recent times, Glover has been the subject of a lawsuit in federal court accused of conspiring in racketeering. He was believed to be ensnared in an alleged corrupt organization and criminal enterprise operating under the brand Kenyon Glover Xperience, according to CourtListener. The case was referred to the Honorable R. Wilner in the US District Court for the Central District of California according to court filings.

But the alleged sexual misconduct, violence, stalking and assault dwarfs all other claims.

Glover has neither confirmed nor denied reports.

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by texting “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. You can also call the National Center for Victims of Crime at 855-4-VICTIM (855-484-2846) or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.