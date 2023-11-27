Toombs Orthodontics Introduces Advanced Surgical Orthodontics in Prairie Village, KS

Posted on 2023-11-27 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Surgical Orthodontics in Prairie Village

Prairie Village, KS, 2023-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — Toombs Orthodontics proudly announces the inclusion of Surgical Orthodontics to their comprehensive suite of dental services. This innovative approach marks a significant leap in the realm of orthodontic care in Prairie Village and surrounding areas. Dr. Kelly H. Toombs, renowned for their expertise in orthodontics, now offers patients a cutting-edge solution for complex dental cases requiring surgical intervention.

Surgical Orthodontics, also known as orthognathic surgery, is a specialized field that addresses severe malocclusions or jaw discrepancies beyond the scope of traditional orthodontic treatment. It involves a collaborative effort between an orthodontist and an oral surgeon to correct irregularities in jaw structure, enabling patients to achieve not only a harmonious smile but also improved functionality and overall oral health.

At Toombs Orthodontics, patients can expect a comprehensive assessment followed by a customized treatment plan tailored to their specific needs. The practice prides itself on utilizing state-of-the-art technology and a patient-centered approach, ensuring optimal results and a positive experience throughout the treatment journey.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Toombs Orthodontics at (913) 381-5292. Visit our dental office for more details on services offered and patient testimonials.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution