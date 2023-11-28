Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata is Facilitating Patients with the Best Air Evacuation

Kolkata, India, 2023-Nov-28 — /EPR Network/ — A medical emergency calls for quick action and immediate scheduling of medical transportation service that can help relocate patients without causing delay or discomfort of any sort on the way. To make sure the journey to the healthcare facility gets completed on time choose the air medical transportation offered by Vedanta Air Ambulance which can seamlessly transport patients to and from the selected destination in an efficient and risk-free manner via intensive care-equipped Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata.

Our aviation team is handled by two seasoned pilots who are capable of making the flying experience complication-free for ailing patients and ensuring the journey is in their best interest. We maintain the highest level of quality supply and care all along the process of medical transportation guaranteeing endless comfort and safety until the process of transportation gets over. We perform the entire relocation mission with extreme caution that allows the patient to remain in stable condition during the journey and the effectiveness with which Air Ambulance from Kolkata delivers the transportation mission makes it the best solution among the rest.

Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati is the Best Solution for Relocating Patients

With patients being able to travel to their opted location safely we at Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati plan the entire trip effectively taking into consideration the urgent requirements put forth to us. Our team of expert case coordinators is always planning the medical evacuation process according to the underlying medical condition and urgent requirements of the patients and ensures the journey turns out to be smooth, comfortable, and trouble-free right from the very beginning until the end.

At an event, our customer support team of Air Ambulance in Guwahati was contacted to schedule the medical transportation mission for a patient suffering from a pulmonary disease that caused him to be on oxygen support throughout the process of transfer. We arranged an oxygen cylinder along with the transport ventilator inside the air ambulance so that the patient could be kept in stable condition and he didn’t feel any discomfort on the way. While relocating him whenever he felt any trouble our expert medical team attended to his complications and dealt with them without any delay. We immediately managed the transportation of the patient and made sure the trip to the selected destination was completed in an effective and trouble-free manner.