BOC Sciences Celebrates Nobel Prize Awarded to Scientists Behind COVID-19 Vaccines

Shirley, NY, 2023-Nov-28 — /EPR Network/ — BOC Sciences expressed its congratulations to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for being recipients of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences recognized Dr. Karikó and Dr. Weissman’s remarkable contributions to science, specifically acknowledging their game-changing discoveries in nucleoside base modifications. BOC Sciences, which has been an innovative manufacturer in the field, is honored to be associated with such groundbreaking research.

In a statement, the BOC Sciences President said, “We are elated and humbled by the Nobel Prize recognition bestowed upon Dr. Karikó and Dr. Weissman. Their pioneering research has revolutionized the way we combat infectious diseases and has undoubtedly saved countless lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In effect, mRNA vaccines have reached the spotlight for a while as a new alternative to conventional vaccines. The scientific community still faces hurdles, though, when it comes to efficient and safe delivery of mRNA. Thanks to the emergence of nucleoside modification technologies, some of the main challenges have been solved.

Walking ahead of the industry curve, BOC Sciences has also recognized the critical importance of nucleoside base modifications. It invested valuable resources to expand production lines while strengthening quality inspection. After years of growth, BOC Sciences has become the largest manufacturer of PseudoUridine (the most abundant modification of RNA) with an annual yield of 500 kg. This is such a significant leading figure in the vaccine raw material supply chain that leaves its peers behind. Besides, BOC Sciences boasts robust capabilities of manufacturing ample PseudoUridine derivatives, such as N1-MethylpseudoUridine and N1-MethylpseudoUridine-5′-Triphosphate. As proven by numerous studies, N1-MethylpseudoUridine-substituted mRNA can enhance protein expression and reduce immunogenicity, demonstrating even more superior efficacy than PseudoUridine-incorporated mRNA.

In addition to providing a stable supply of PseudoUridine and its derivatives, BOC Sciences guarantees competitive pricing coupled with timely delivery so that customers can smoothly drive their groundbreaking projects forward.

Although COVID-19 seems to be past tense in 2023, BOC Sciences remains committed to supporting further research and development in nucleoside base modifications to bolster the efficacy and accessibility of more mRNA vaccines. This enterprise continues to invest in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and cutting-edge technologies to meet the increasing demand for crucial components.

About

BOC Sciences is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality PseudoUridine and its derivatives. With an unwavering focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, BOC Sciences is dedicated to making a significant impact on the field of life science research.