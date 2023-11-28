Toombs Orthodontics Introduces Cutting-Edge Invisalign Treatment in Lenexa, KS

Lenexa, KS, USA, 2023-Nov-28 — /EPR Network/ — Toombs Orthodontics proudly announces the integration of state-of-the-art Invisalign treatment into their suite of orthodontic services. This groundbreaking advancement brings a revolutionary solution to patients seeking discreet, comfortable, and effective teeth straightening in the Lenexa area.

Invisalign, renowned for its innovative approach to orthodontics, utilizes custom-made clear aligners to gently shift teeth into proper alignment, offering a virtually invisible alternative to traditional braces. Dr. Kelly H. Toombs, founder of Toombs Orthodontics, expresses excitement about this addition, stating, “We’re thrilled to bring Invisalign to our patients. This technology represents a significant leap forward in orthodontic care, allowing us to provide a more comfortable and aesthetically pleasing option for achieving a confident smile.”

These custom-designed aligners are tailored for each individual, ensuring a comfortable fit and effective treatment. Unlike conventional braces, Invisalign aligners are removable, allowing for easy maintenance of oral hygiene and the flexibility to eat without restrictions.

Toombs Orthodontics is committed to delivering personalized care, and the introduction of Invisalign aligns seamlessly with this ethos. Dr. Kelly H. Toombs and her team are dedicated to guiding patients through their orthodontic journey, offering comprehensive consultations and ongoing support to achieve optimal results.

About Toombs Orthodontics:

Toombs Orthodontics, located in Lenexa, KS, is a leading orthodontic practice specializing in a range of treatments, including traditional braces, Invisalign, and other innovative orthodontic solutions. Led by Dr. Kelly H. Toombs, the practice is committed to providing exceptional care, utilizing the latest advancements in orthodontics to create confident smiles for patients of all ages.

For more information about Toombs Orthodontics and their Invisalign treatment, please visit our dental office or contact us at (913) 859-9997.