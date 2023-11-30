Lucintel Forecasts the Global Display Dielectric Material Market to Reach $2.8 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global display dielectric material market looks promising with opportunities in the transparent, conventional, 3D display, and flexible display markets. The global display dielectric material market is expected to reach an estimated $2.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing consumer desire for superior screens and developments in display technology, rising demand for LCD and OLED displays, and rapid growth of consumer electronics.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in display dielectric material market to 2030 by technology (LCD, LED, OLED, TFT-LCD, and others), application (transparent, conventional, 3D, and flexible display), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, LCD, LED, OLED, and TFT-LCD are the major segments of display dielectric material market by technology. Lucintel forecasts that led will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of growing need for energy-efficient and high-quality displays in a variety of applications, as well as, various benefits offered by led displays including high brightness, vibrant colors, and low power consumption.

Within this market, conventional will remain the largest segment because of reduced price, better pictures, compatibility, and extended life, as well as, the conventional displays employ dielectric materials to shield them from dust and moisture among other environmental factors.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because of rising laptop and smartphone sales in nations including south korea, china, japan, and india, increased adoption of high-quality displays, as well as, rising internet connectivity.

Corning Incorporated, Nippon Chemical Industrial, Dongjin Semichem, Merck KGaA, Sakai Chemical Industry, Nitto Denko Corporation, Dupont, LG Chem, ENF Technology, and Samsung SDI are the major suppliers in the display dielectric material market.

