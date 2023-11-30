Lucintel Forecasts the Global 5G Substrate Material Market to Reach $1.0 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global 5G substrate material market looks promising with opportunities in the smartphones, and base station markets. The global 5G substrate material market is expected to reach an estimated $1.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 21.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing global investments in the development and implementation of 5G communication, swift rise in the quantity of R&D projects, and increase in the number of people using edge computing devices and the internet globally.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in 5G substrate material market to 2030 by product type (organic laminates, ceramic, glass, and others), application (smartphones, base stations, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, organic laminates, ceramic, and glass are the major segments of 5G substrate material market by product type.

Lucintel forecasts that organic laminates will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of thermosetting insulating materials that are employed as circuit board raw materials in both rigid and flexible copper-clad laminates, as well as, rising need for improved antennas with higher bandwidth and extremely reliable connectivity.

Within this market, smartphones will remain the larger segment due to rising number of smartphone users globally, and in order to function in the millimeter-wave frequency band, new 5G devices require 4×4 multiple-input and multiple-output (mimo), 8×8 mimo, or even more sophisticated mimo antenna arrays.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to active 5G rollout in the telecom and automobile industries, among other sectors, as well as, increasing quantity of 5G base stations and the existence of several smartphone manufacturers, including apple and huawei in the region.

Covestro, Asahi Glass Company, Kolon Industries, Dupont, Sumitomo Bakelite, Shoe Denka Materials, Hitachi Chemical, Kaneka Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Solvay are the major suppliers in the 5G substrate material market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056