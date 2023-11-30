Lucintel Forecasts the Global Bio-Process Technology Market to Reach $71.7 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global bio-process technology market looks promising with opportunities in the biopharmaceutical, contract manufacturing organization, and academic research institute markets. The global bio-process technology market is expected to reach an estimated $71.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for next-generation bio-based products and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in bio-process technology market to 2030 by product type (biologics safety testing, cell culture, cell expansion, cell line development, flow cytometry, tangential flow filtration , and flow cytometry), application (antibiotics, biosimilars, recombinant proteins, and others), end use (biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations, academic research institute, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, biologics safety testing, cell culture, cell expansion, cell line development, flow cytometry, tangential flow filtration, and flow cytometry are the major segments of bio-process technology market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that biologics safety testing is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, biopharmaceutical is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Hoffmann-La Roche, Sartorius, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent, and Elitech are the major suppliers in the bio-process technology market.

