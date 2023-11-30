The Global Medical Alert Systems Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global medical alert systems market looks promising with opportunities in the home-based users, senior living facilities/senior care centers, assisted living facilities, and hospitals and clinics markets. The global medical alert systems market is expected to reach an estimated $20.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are technology advancements in medical warning systems, a rise in health care reform that is beneficial, and government funding help for elderly persons and rising expenditure on medical services coupled with rise in emerging technologies such as IoT and AI is also boosting the market.

In this market, personal emergency response systems (PERS), nurse calling systems (NCS), and smart belt are the major segments of medical alert systems market by application type.

Lucintel forecasts that personal emergency response systems (PERS) is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, home-based users will remain the largest segment.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Medical Guardian, MobileHelp, ADT Corporation, Ascom Wireless Solutions, Jeron Electronics Systems Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, LifeFone, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Connect America, and Bay Alarm Medical are the major suppliers in the medical alert systems market.

