Exploring Market Opportunities in Livestock Artificial Insemination 2023-2030

Livestock Artificial Insemination Industry | Forecast 2030

Livestock Artificial Insemination Industry Data Book – Bovine, Equine, Swine, Ovine & Caprine Market

The global market size for livestock artificial insemination was estimated at USD 6.45 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.30% from 2023 to 2030. The market continues to evolve as technological advancements, changing market dynamics, and the need for genetic improvement shape its landscape.

Access the Global Livestock Artificial Insemination Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Livestock Artificial Insemination Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Livestock Artificial Insemination Industry USD 6.45 billion in 2022 6.30% CAGR (2023-2030)

Bovine Artificial Insemination Market Size USD 2.84 billion in 2022 6.17% CAGR (2023-2030)

Swine Artificial Insemination Market Size USD 1.91 billion in 2022 6.67% CAGR (2023-2030)

Equine Artificial Insemination Market Size USD 0.64 billion in 2022 5.80% CAGR (2023-2030)

Ovine & Caprine Artificial Insemination Market Size USD 1.06 billion in 2022 6.25% CAGR (2023-2030)

Bovine Artificial Insemination Market Growth & Trends

The global bovine artificial insemination market size is expected to reach USD 4.54 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.17% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by increasing demand for high-quality beef and dairy products, a focus on improving the genetic traits of bovines, as well as advancements in breeding technology. Artificial insemination facilitates animal owners to select the best sires for their cows, resulting in offspring with desirable traits such as increased milk production or meat yield.

As per OECD 2020-29 estimates, about 80% of the world’s milk production comprises cow milk. By 2029, India and Pakistan are projected to contribute to over 30% of the worldwide milk production. This is expected to propel the demand for bovine AI solutions to ensure efficient breeding programs. The COVID-19 pandemic limited access to artificial insemination solutions such as equipment, semen, and services. This led to dampened growth and reduced sales across the market. However, the market has recovered gradually since then, owing to unchanged underlying drivers.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Livestock Artificial Insemination Industry Data Book – Bovine, Equine, Swine, Ovine & Caprine Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Equine Artificial Insemination Market Growth & Trends

The global equine artificial insemination market size is expected to reach USD 992.53 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.80% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is being driven by the emphasis on enhancing equines’ genetic features, developments in breeding technology, an increase in the number of veterinarians, and an increase in the number of hospitals performing artificial insemination procedures. Employing artificial insemination increases the number of stallions available and reduces the risk of physical harm to the mare and stallion by permitting the utilization of semen from horses that aren’t available, such as competing sports horse stallions or stallions from abroad.

The COVID-19 pandemic restricted access to artificial insemination solutions including equipment, sperm, and services. As a result, the growth of the market was slowed and sales dropped as well. Due to the owner’s demand for doorstep delivery of artificial insemination services, the market steadily recovered. The number of stallions visiting Stallion AI services in 2020 increased. Furthermore, breeders had a lot more options because stallions who normally battle were not at shows and were available for breeding. Additionally, a lot of stallion owners opted for freezing seminal fluid in 2020.

Swine Artificial Insemination Market Growth & Trends

The global swine artificial insemination market size is expected to reach USD 3.16 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.67% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for pork products, advances in artificial insemination technology, awareness about the benefits of artificial insemination in pigs, and a focus on swine genetics, among others. PIC – a subsidiary of Genus, for instance, reported continued investments in its PRRSv-resistant pig program in 2022. The company estimates final FDA submissions to be made by December 2023. This will enable the company to launch gene-edited PRRSv-resistant pigs and explore tech-based solutions to other diseases.

The market was notably impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, outbreaks of African Swine Fever, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and macroeconomic hurdles from 2018 to 2022. However, the increasing demand for pork worldwide has helped the market recover and grow steadily. With the growing population, the demand for pork is expected to increase, and artificial insemination is expected to play a critical role in meeting this demand. As per estimates by OECD, pork meat consumption in BRICS countries is expected to grow from 55.26 mega tones in 2022 to 64.45 mega tones in 2025. The demand and uptake of artificial insemination solutions in pigs are thus estimated to increase over time.

Go through the table of content of Livestock Artificial Insemination Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Ovine And Caprine Artificial Insemination Market Growth & Trends

The global ovine and caprine artificial insemination market size is expected to reach USD 1.71 billion by 2030, expanding at 6.25% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing demand for ovine/caprine meat & dairy products, advancements in sheep & goat reproduction technology, the need for sustainable food production, and supportive initiatives by private & public sectors are key factors responsible for the market growth. In addition, growing awareness about the benefits of ovine & caprine artificial insemination is another factor fueling the growth.

Artificial insemination provides several benefits to goat or sheep producers by enabling unlimited breeding selection. The procedure allows breeders/producers to get desired seminal fluid from sires located in various geographies with superior genetics. Moreover, AI (Artificial Insemination) in ovine & caprine prevents the spread of contagious ruminant diseases that are mostly transmitted through sexual contact. As the seminal fluid of the donating animal is thoroughly tested and the procedure itself is done without actual physical contact, it largely minimizes the risk of diseases.

Competitive Insights

The livestock artificial insemination market is highly competitive, with several companies and organizations operating globally. These entities provide a range of services and products related to artificial insemination, including semen collection, processing, storage, distribution, and reproductive management. Genus, for instance, is one of the leading companies in the livestock genetics industry. They offer artificial insemination services and have a wide portfolio of genetics for dairy and beef cattle, pigs, and sheep.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter