Community Center Turns Into “Build A Bear” Workshop for Fosters

Clearwater, FL, 2023-Dec-04 — /EPR Network/ — On Saturday, November 11th the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center hosted a “Build A Bear” Workshop in support of local foster children and parents, in which the children got to create their own stuffed animal to take home.

The activity started off with arts and crafts for the kids and refreshments for the parents. Not long after, the children were eager to enter the “Bear Store”, which is normally set up as a conference room for local community groups to use. There, the kids got their kits with all the necessary items needed, including an animal of their choosing, stuffing, a heart, a birth certificate and a shirt they could draw a design on themselves, making each stuffed animal unique.

“Foster children face challenges. They can be moved from family to family, have conflicts with their own biological families and are trying to make their way in the world on their own. The purpose of this event was to support these children and their foster parents,” said Tracy Hawkins, manager of the Center. “As humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard said, ‘A good, stable adult with love and tolerance in his heart is about the best therapy a child could have.’ With that in mind, we are happy to support foster parents at the CCV Center,” concluded Hawkins.

If you are a foster parent and are interested in learning more about future events for your kids, please contact Tracy at (727) 316-5309.

