Knowledgeum Academy unveiled Odyssey 2023: Bengaluru’s vibrant inter-school fest

Jaipur, India, 2023-Dec-04 — /EPR Network/ — Knowledgeum Academy, an IB World School, backed by JAIN Group, announced “Odyssey 2023,” a captivating inter-school fest that unfolded on 22nd and 23rd November. The event was a celebration of intellect, imagination, and ingenuity of students from various competing schools. Mr. Sai Vignesh, a well-known Indian Carnatic vocalist and playback singer and the voice behind the famous song “Varaha Roopam” from Kantara, was the Chief Guest for the grand opening of Odyssey 2023. Rhythms and melodies were expertly blended by The Beat Gurus to produce an amazing musical experience that touched the soul, setting the stage on fire.

Odyssey’23 highlights:

The event had multiple competitions that included dance, music, theatre, visual arts, painting competitions, new media such as jamming and short movie creation and design and innovation with quiz and innovation challenge.

Jain Heritage School, Belgaum emerged as the overall winner of Odyssey 2023 organised by Knowledgeum Academy.

“We are excited to present Odyssey’23 in Bengaluru, a city known for its dynamism and creativity. This fest was a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation and providing a platform for students to showcase their talents. We had designed this fest to ensure that ideas seamlessly converge, talents harmoniously merge ultimately promoting holistic opportunities of learning for participants”, said Ms. Aparna Prasad, Founder, Knowledgeum Academy.

About Knowledgeum Academy: Knowledgeum Academy is an IB World School backed by JAIN Group, an education provider in India having 30 years of legacy. It is a place where the mind and heart come together for an immersive learning experience. At Knowledgeum Academy, the learners are provided with an engaging, highly stimulating, interactive, and reflective environment.