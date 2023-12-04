Family Lawyer Lindsay H. Childs Presents at Doris Jonas Freed Inn of Court Program

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2023-Dec-04 — /EPR Network/ — Recently Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman family lawyer Lindsay H. Childs presented at a Doris Jonas Freed American Inn of Court dinner and meeting. The meeting was held on November 14, 2023 and the name of the program was “Moving On: Real Estate in Equitable Distribution.” Ms. Childs was part of a panel of family law attorneys and real estate professionals discussing trends in real estate valuation and financing, and how to address various legal issues that arise when dividing real estate during a divorce or separation. Attendees received continuing legal education credits.

Ms. Childs is a partner at Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman. She has chosen to limit her practice to family law matters, including the areas of divorce, custody, equitable distribution, child support, alimony, spousal support, enforcement/modification of property settlement agreements, and prenuptial agreements. In addition to serving as President of the Doris Jonas Freed American Inn of Court from 2020-2021, Ms. Childs served as Chair of the Montgomery Bar Association’s Family Law Section in 2022 and currently sits on the Board of Directors for Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

About the Doris Jonas Freed American Inn of Court

The American Inns of Court seek to improve the civility, professionalism, and ethics of the legal professionals in the field of family law. The Doris Jonas Freed Inn of Court is a specialty Inn of Court that focuses solely on family law matters and is involved each year in various community outreach programs. The Inn consists of judges and practicing attorneys from Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania. The Inn of Court holds as part of its mission to mentor young attorneys, so meetings typically include a teaching program presented by one of the Inn’s pupillage teams, which allows attorneys with less experience to become more effective advocates and counselors by learning from the Inn’s more-experienced attorneys and judges.

About the Divorce and Family Lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC

The family lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC provide skilled divorce and family law services to residents of Main Line communities. The firm’s attorneys work diligently in pursuit of success for their clients and share the philosophy that, though parents may divorce, the family still exists. This belief drives them to facilitate proceedings as amicably as possible to help clients maintain a healthy family environment after divorce.

For more information about family lawyer Lindsay H. Childs Presenting at Inn of Court Programs or Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC’s family lawyers in Main Line, PA, please visit the firm’s website, https://www.vetranolaw.com/ or call (610) 265-4441.